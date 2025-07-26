What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Around 100 Wilmington residents filled the seats of Silverside Church on Saturday morning, rallying against the federal funding cuts to programs benefiting older adults.

The rally was a part of the 50-state “Families First” day of protest and was organized by Indivisible, a grassroots group that has coordinated past demonstrations against President Donald Trump and his administration.

Before the rally began, the inside of the church buzzed, with a majority of older residents slowly filling the space. The far walls of the room were lined with tables where attendees could speak with organizers from Moms Demand Action and Indivisible, as well as create signs for the honk and wave event later in the morning.

At 9 a.m., local performer Tom Richards played protest songs by Pete Seeger, before a panel of speakers took the front podium. Nancy Weller, an Indivisible organizer, was the first and last person to speak. Weller and the others touched on the unique challenges that older adults face with the cuts in funding to programs such as Medicaid.

“Our aging residents, many of whom moved here to retire, deserve the opportunity to grow older at home, living their best lives possible,” said Sue Getman, another speaker and Indivisible member.

Those aging residents that Getman refers to make up a large portion of Delaware’s population. In 2020, Delaware had the fifth-largest percentage of residents over the age of 65 out of the 50 states, with 20% of the population aged 65 or older, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

The rally took place just 22 days after Trump signed the “big beautiful bill” into law, potentially cutting Medicaid for 41,000 Delaware residents, including 63% of nursing home residents who rely on it to cover medical expenses.