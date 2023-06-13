Federal and state officials said Monday that a damaged section of I-95 will be rebuilt as soon as possible, but an exact timetable is yet to be determined.

Officials said a structural analysis found the south side of the highway is also unable to handle traffic and will have to be demolished.

“The bridge is compromised and needs to be removed,” Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll said. “We are currently designing a solution set, and the parameters of that solution set remain undefined until we know what it’s going to be.”

Once a design is completed, a timetable for replacement can be given, Carroll said.

The roadway was fried beyond use Sunday after a tanker truck carrying a petroleum-based substance caught fire after crashing beneath an overpass below the northbound lanes.

“All we know is that the vehicle was traveling I-95 northbound, exited at the common Cabin Avenue Off Ramp and was negotiating the right of the left-hand curve when the crash occurred,” said Captain Gerald McShea with Pennsylvania State Police when asked about the circumstances surrounding the fire.

6abc has identified the driver as Nathaniel Moody, a veteran driver for a firm in Pennsauken New Jersey. However, officials have declined to name the driver of the company they worked for.