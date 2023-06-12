In rubble beneath I-95 collapse in Philadelphia, investigators looking for truck fire’s cause

State and federal investigators were trying to find out Monday why a tanker fire collapsed a section of the East Coast’s main north-south highway, throwing hundreds of thousands of morning commutes into chaos and disrupting commerce for untold numbers of businesses.

Interstate 95 will be closed in both directions for weeks at the start of summer travel season. Motorists should expect extensive delays and street closures, and avoid the northeast corner of the sixth-largest city in the country, transportation officials said.

The accident also disrupted the car route from Canada to Florida through the Boston, New York and Washington metropolitan areas, increasing Americans’ dependence on air travel and the interstate rail network.

Pennsylvania Transportation Secretary Michael Carroll said the I-95 segment carries roughly 160,000 vehicles per day and was likely the busiest interstate in Pennsylvania.

Sunday morning’s fire sent plumes of black smoke into the air. The northbound lanes collapsed and the southbound counterparts were compromised, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Authorities have not publicly identified the truck owner or the driver, indicated whether the driver survived or said what exactly fueled the blaze. A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson said early Monday he had no information about those details and did not indicate when police might disclose more.

Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a disaster declaration Monday, saying it gives state agencies the ability to skip normal bidding and contracting requirements so that the span can be repaired more quickly. The declaration lasts for 21 days, unless lawmakers agree to extend it. Shapiro said Sunday that no motorists on the highway were injured or died, although videos shared on social media showed some close calls, with people driving through as flames licked upward from the fire below.

AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell warned of a congestion “ripple effect” and that the closure could also mean drivers will incur more costs — like wear and tear on their cars, more tolls and gas — as they navigate detours.

Officials said the tanker contained a petroleum product that may have been hundreds of gallons (liters) of gasoline. The fire took about an hour to get under control.