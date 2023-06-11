Donate

Portion of Interstate 95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker fire burns under overpass

A tractor trailer fire started under an I-95 overpass and spread to the lanes above.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • June 11, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A tanker fire underneath Interstate 95 northbound in Philadelphia has caused part of the highway to collapse.

All lanes are currently shut down.

The fire broke out just after 6 a.m. Sunday between Exit 32 for Academy Road and Exit 30 for Cottman Avenue in the Tacony section of the city.

Crews are working to get the fire under control. There has been no word on any injuries.

I-95 will remain shut down for an extended period time.

