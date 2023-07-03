Much has been said about the fill material propping up the temporary lanes built after the I-95 collapse. Particularly, how the material, which looks like a wall of pumice stone, is made of processed, recycled glass.

To be clear, no one is driving over broken glass jars or beverage bottles.

Eddystone, Pa.-based AeroAggregates sourced the refill substance from a New Jersey plant.

For the past four years, Burlington County has provided more than 7,000 tons of glass to AeroAggregates to make their foam glass material.

“We wouldn’t have this type of recycled material available if our residents didn’t take the time to sort [it] out and recycle,” said Burlington County Deputy Commissioner Director Tom Pullion. Overall, he adds, more than 84 million pounds of recyclable material — cardboard, glass, and plastic — has been kept out of landfills.