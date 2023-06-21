I-95 Refill and Repave, Net Zero, Jane Wong’s “Meet Me Tonight in Atlantic City”

Recycled glass foam is propping up the I-95 rebuild. We are joined by engineer Archie Filshill, whose company AeroAggregates produced the refill material to repair the damaged section of I-95.

Also, can we get to net zero carbon emissions by 2050? That’s the national goal. We hear from Princeton University’s Jesse Jenkins, who leads Princeton University’s Zero Lab about where we stand and what needs to be done to stay on track. We’ll talk about solar, wind, EVs, carbon capture and more.

And Jersey shore native and author Jane Wong discusses her debut memoir Meet Me Tonight in Atlantic City. It’s about her family’s Chinese restaurant in AC, her father’s gambling addiction and her mother’s love.