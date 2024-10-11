This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Delaware will upgrade its electric vehicle charging infrastructure along Interstate 95, specifically for electric trucks, after getting $14.3 million in federal funding. State leaders who gathered Thursday morning at the Biden Welcome Center rest stop near Newark called it a critical step toward transforming the state’s transportation system and reducing its environmental impact.

As a major pass-through state for traffic along I-95, Delaware has faced growing transportation challenges, including congested roads and rising pollution levels that have worsened air quality in the state. Transportation is the leading source of Delaware’s carbon footprint, contributing about 30% of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. The growing environmental impact has made the push for cleaner, more sustainable transit solutions more urgent than ever. Last year, the state moved ahead with a mandate for car dealerships to sell more and more zero-emission vehicles, starting in three years.

The funding announced Thursday comes through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Climate Pollution Reduction Program, which is part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the country’s largest effort to tackle climate change. It is part of a larger grant secured by Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Connecticut, all states with major freight traffic along the I-95 corridor.

“It’s a $249 million grant for all of us. Delaware’s receiving about $13.6 million of that,” said Nicole Majeski, secretary of Delaware’s Department of Transportation. “We are hopeful that now the trucking industry will see that this infrastructure is there for them and now they can invest, and there’s EV trucks as opposed to the diesel powered ones.”

In May, the Biden administration approved new tailpipe emission standards for heavy-duty trucks as a way to cut carbon emissions and curb harmful air pollutants. The rules are the most stringent to date, and while manufacturers decide how to meet those targets, they are likely to shift to battery operated vehicles.