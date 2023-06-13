Traffic backs up as commuters navigate I-95 detours: What to know as work begins at collapse site

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Action News Traffic Reporter Matt Pellman called the Tuesday morning commute the “real test” for Interstate 95 detours as work begins on repairing the collapsed section of the highway.

If you are heading northbound, you will be forced off I-95 at Aramingo Avenue.

If you are heading southbound, you will be forced off I-95 at Cottman Avenue.

On Tuesday morning, Chopper 6 showed a huge backlog on the southbound side of I-95 between Academy Road and Cottman Avenue.

Traffic is forced off and put onto State Road to Longshore Avenue before getting back onto I-95, but drivers are sitting for approximately an hour waiting to exit on the southbound side.

All the local streets are taking on a ton of traffic including: Torresdale Avenue, Frankford Avenue, Harbison Avenue, Levick Street, Robbins Street, Bridge Street and the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge.

Other options like the Roosevelt Boulevard and the Schuylkill Expressway were also backed up heading into town.

Depending on where you are headed, there is the option of going into New Jersey.

You can do so by the Turnpike Connector Bridge or the Burlington-Bristol Bridge.

Then once you are in New Jersey, there’s Route 130, I-295, and the New Jersey Turnpike.

You can then take one of those down to the Ben Franklin Bridge, Walt Whitman Bridge or Commodore Barry Bridge back into Philadelphia.

But for the Tuesday commute, it’s not recommended to use the Delaware Memorial Bridge because there is construction with only two lanes getting by.

Demolition at the site of the I-95 collapse is happening around the clock. Only when it is finished can repairs begin and they are expected to take months.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to visit on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania State Police, Philadelphia police, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation have established the following detours around the I-95 collapse: