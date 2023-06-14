The U.S. Coast Guard continues to monitor the Delaware River to ensure there are no environmental impacts caused by the tanker truck fire that collapsed a busy portion of I-95 on Sunday.

The accident has caused increased traffic in Northeast Philadelphia as drivers have been rerouted from the scene. Traffic is expected to be impacted for months as repairs take place.

Officials were initially concerned about potential environmental impacts. The accident site is located near the Delaware River, which is upstream from the Baxter Water Treatment Plant, which takes in water from the river and provides drinking water to about 58% of city residents.

A sheen was spotted in a cove near the Delaware River on Sunday, but Coast Guard officials said it didn’t appear to be spreading further into the environment. The drinking water supply has not been affected, according to the city.