From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A Tyson Foods plant in New Holland, Lancaster County, released more than 38 million pounds of pollutants into local waterways between 2018 and 2022, according to a report by the Union of Concerned Scientists.

The facility is one of several Tyson meat and poultry processing plants in the U.S. that researchers say discharged pollutants, such as nitrogen and phosphorus, by piping wastewater into streams, rivers, lakes and wetlands.

Tyson Foods released more than 371.7 million pounds of pollutants nationwide over four years, according to the study, which relied on effluent data reported by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“We were not expecting pollution at that level to almost go unchecked and be given a free pass to pollute,” said researcher Omanjana Goswamim. “That is an insane amount of wastewater to pipe into clean surface water sources and contaminate pristine waters that people use for recreation, and that are home to flora, fauna, aquatic plants and animals, and are often habitats for endangered species.”

Tyson Foods did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meat and poultry processing plants produce wastewater when they wash animals, meat and equipment. The wastewater is taken to treatment plants, sprayed onto fields or piped into waterways. Often, contaminants impact water quality for aquatic species and can seep into groundwater that makes its way to peoples’ taps.