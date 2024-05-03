As spring flowers bloom, Callery pear trees can no longer be planted in Pa.

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Sought after for its fluffy white blossoms, the Callery pear tree has been a popular feature on people’s lawns for decades.

The ornamental tree, known for its pungent and sometimes foul smell, is one of the first to bloom in early spring.

“I think the biggest reason that they’re popular is because of the showy white flowers, and because the canopy stays relatively narrow,” said arborist Jason Parker, of Davey Tree Company. “So in a development, it was a good tree to plant in peoples’ front yards — it kind of increases the curb appeal.”

However, birds and other animals can spread the seeds, so the trees grow vastly and crowd out native plants, disrupting ecosystems.

Pennsylvania stopped the sale of the majestic tree, native to Asia, in February. The state, which added the tree to its noxious weed list in 2021, is just one of more than a dozen that have recently banned — or want to ban — the tree.

“When you have one pear, typically you’re going to see a whole bunch more sprout up around it,” Parker said. “It’s going to kind of be the big bully, and overtake the other potentially more desirable species that may not grow as quickly or as prolifically.”