Gov. Shapiro says the portion of I-95 that collapsed in Philly will reopen this weekend
Construction crews have been working around the clock to build a temporary overpass that will allow for I-95 to reopen.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said the portion of Interstate 95 that collapsed in Philadelphia last week, snarling traffic in the region and creating headaches for commuters and truckers alike, will be open to traffic again this weekend.
Shapiro made that announcement during a news conference on Tuesday, saying the timeline was thanks to the hard work of the crews on site and the cooperation of local, state and federal officials.
“Based on the tremendous progress that we have made over the last 72 hours and the time it takes to complete the remaining steps, I can confidently state right here, right now, that traffic will be flowing here on I-95 this weekend,” Shapiro said.
Workers made “significant additional progress” in filling the gap with glass aggregate over the holiday weekend, Shapiro said.
This week, crews will begin paving three new lanes in both directions, Shapiro said. He added the Pennsylvania State Police will escort the trucks carrying the pavers up I-95 to “make sure they get to the site safely and as quickly as possible.”
This comes as round-the-clock work continues at the site of the collapse in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood.
Time-lapse video shows the original void created after an overpass collapsed due to a tanker truck fire. That gap is now nearly filled.
The stretch of the East Coast’s main north-south highway collapsed early last Sunday after a tractor-trailer hauling gasoline flipped over on an off-ramp and caught fire.
State transportation officials said the driver was trying to navigate a curve and lost control.
Pennsylvania’s plan for the work involves trucking in 2,000 tons of lightweight glass nuggets for the quick rebuilding, with crews working around the clock until the interstate is open to traffic.
Instead of rebuilding the overpass right away, crews will use the recycled glass to fill in the collapsed area to avoid supply-chain delays for other materials, Shapiro has said.
After that, a replacement bridge will be built next to it to reroute traffic while crews excavate the fill to restore the exit ramp, officials have said.
