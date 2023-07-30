Truck fire erupts under Tacony-Palmyra Bridge in Philadelphia, closing roadway

Officials say the blaze was reported just before 5 p.m.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff and Briana Smith, 6abc
    • Updated Jul. 30, 2023 6:49 pm

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A truck fire erupted underneath the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge in Philadelphia on Sunday, closing the roadway.

Firefighters are currently at the scene.

Video shows plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

Action News was told a tractor-trailer was on fire in a lot north of the bridge.

It is unclear what started the fire or if there are any injuries at the scene.

Officials are also unsure when the bridge may reopen.

The roadway is a vital route for New Jersey and Pennsylvania commuters, with about 70,000 vehicles using it each day.

This is a developing story.

