Dozens of SEPTA riders shared with the public transportation agency’s board about how service cuts would affect their lives — and in some cases leave them with few options — during the first round of public hearings inside SEPTA’s headquarters on Monday.

SEPTA needs to fill a $213 million structural budget deficit. Its total taxpayer subsidy is closer to $1.2 billion.

But there’s been significant Senate Republican pushback against more public funding for SEPTA.

West Chester University student Bonita Ty said she relies on the suburban buses for work, school and errands.

“I take the bus everywhere,” Ty said during the hearing.

She knows exactly what it means to walk in the Philadelphia suburbs along roadways not designed with pedestrians in mind.

For example, when she missed a 204 bus, which would have been a 20-minute bus ride to the grocery store, she started walking the 6-mile trek.

“I have walked from Exton Square Mall to Giant in Malvern just because the bus wasn’t there,” Ty said.