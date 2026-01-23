From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts has named Kristen Shepherd its new president and CEO, taking the helm of the oldest art museum and school in the U.S. as the nation celebrates the semiquincentennial.

“As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of America’s founding document, it is an exciting and important time to share the ongoing story of American art,” Shepherd said in a release. “Our founders established PAFA because they believed that cultivating the fine arts was important for our young country, and we carry those ideals forward today.”

Shepherd will take the reins Feb. 9 after serving as the executive director and CEO of the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg, Florida. With more than 25 years of experience in the arts leadership sector, she said she was excited to lead the institution into “its next chapter as a force in the world of American art.”

“PAFA’s collection is superlative, and it demonstrates that American art is an ever-evolving story,” Shepherd said. “The fact that the institution has been collecting contemporary art since its inception in 1805 and was the nation’s very first fine arts school is a remarkable legacy and mandate. PAFA has always been at the forefront of nurturing, teaching, and collecting important work for every generation of American artists.”