Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The electronic warning notifications have been nonstop.

“Capacity alert: Red. High patient volume.”

Jack Lynch, the president and chief executive officer of Main Line Health, interrupted an interview to read aloud the capacity alert facing the hospitals in the system: Riddle Hospital, Bryn Mayr Hospital, Paoli Hospital, and Lankenau Medical Center.

It’s been busy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but things have changed, especially at Paoli.

“Paoli for the last six months, for the most part, has been full. I mean, 100% of our beds are occupied and we’re boarding patients in the emergency room — which means patients that are ready to be admitted, are waiting in the emergency room for a bed to be opened up upstairs,” Lynch said.

The emergency department is not overrun with COVID-19 patients. In fact, across the system as of June 3, there were just 40 patients hospitalized due to COVID. The huge influx of patients is because of a lack of space elsewhere. The closures of Jennersville Hospital and Brandywine Hospital, in December and January respectively, were already causing havoc throughout Chester County.

However, the recent service shutdowns within Crozer Health, the struggling four-hospital system in Delaware County, have pushed things over the edge.

Instability in neighboring medical systems has had a domino effect on the remaining suburban hospitals.

“We’re drawing patients north of Paoli from people that historically may have gone to Jennersville or Brandywine and are looking for care at Paoli,” Lynch said.

Over the last few months, Main Line Health has also seen a 16% increase in emergency department visits at Riddle. Lynch attributed it to the service shutdowns that are going on at Crozer.

“Let’s face it, laying on a stretcher, in the emergency room, waiting for a bed upstairs, is very different than being transported upstairs into a patient room that has a bed and a bathroom,” Lynch said.

The emergency room is just the tip of the iceberg. Lynch said that the system’s obstetrics and gynecology departments “are as busy as they ever have been.” Delaware County Memorial Hospital’s maternity unit has been closed since January. Babies that would have been born there are being delivered elsewhere.

Main Line Health’s behavioral health wards are also being overextended.

“We’ve got a behavioral health crisis in this country. We’ve got a behavioral health crisis in this region — and we have a limited number of inpatient beds. And when Brandywine closed that eliminated the [inpatient] mental health beds available in Chester County,” Lynch said.

What Main Line Health is having to do is spend capital to add additional beds and hire more staff to accommodate the increased volume.