9th case of measles confirmed in Philadelphia as city organizes vaccination opportunities

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The city of Philadelphia confirmed an additional case of measles on Tuesday night, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to nine.

The health department says eight of these cases are in Philadelphia, while one is outside the city.

There is also a confirmed case in Camden County, New Jersey.

This is the fifth case associated with the previously reported outbreak at a day care center.

What is measles?

Measles is a virus that spreads easily, according to health officials.

Measles transmission is primarily spread from person to person through respiratory droplets. Airborne transmission has been documented in closed areas for up to two hours after a person with measles has occupied the area. Because measles is very contagious, it is important to identify anyone who may have been exposed and does not have immunity to the disease.

Measles symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough, and puffy eyes, followed by a rash. In some cases, it can be a serious infection that leads to pneumonia, brain infection, and death.