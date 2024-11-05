Ashley Heffentrager, 23, expressed similar sentiments, sharing her hope to receive the counseling she needs after being without a home for the past two months. She currently holds two jobs, which she hopes will help her get back on her feet.

“It’s been a really good impact … living here at the camp. You have people around you that are in the same situation,” she said. “We have food trucks and people that bring out food to help us out with eating and stuff. There’s food trucks and regular people like us that just bring out food throughout the week. Some days they don’t, but that’s when we survive on our own.”

“I’m just looking again in the counseling to get help with dealing with the loss of my father, that happened in 2020 and with BCCS helping us get out of the streets and having a safe roof over our heads,” she added.

The idea for Tharros Village took shape in the spring, inspired by a straightforward need, Agnew said. “How do we provide hygiene [and] showers to our guests after they leave the Code Purple winter shelters … and unfortunately move back into the woods?”

“All of the people that are residents here in this camp were previously in a primitive encampment. There was no sanitation, there was no trash facilities, no toilet facilities,” he said. “So, I went to the state and asked for permission to put a porta-potty here and trash facilities and they said, ‘Okay Mike, we’re not going to say no, but tell me how you’re going to control it.’”

What began as a simple proposal for a public restroom and trash dispenser soon raised other questions: If approved, how would these amenities be managed and protected?

“We put this one page proposal together and submitted it to the Office Management and Budget and they came back and said, ‘We’re not going to say no, but we want to hear more about your security protocol,’” he said, alluding to some challenges along the road which brought some push backs. “Ultimately, we prepared a 10-page security protocol that addresses all the issues that the state would be concerned with regarding liability. It took a long time to be frank.”

After months of back-and-forth, Agnew and his team secured approval to establish the encampment, which they originally intended to open in the summer to support the homeless population near the beaches. The project officially opened Oct. 15.