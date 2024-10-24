As Delaware’s homeless population rises, a new shelter looks to offer hope and healing in Dover
A Dover organization is set to open a new shelter by January 2025, providing vital support for women and children amid Delaware’s ongoing homelessness crisis.
More than 1,350 people are experiencing homelessness in Delaware, according to the most recent Point-In-Time count, and women and girls make up 43% of that number. Across genders, nearly one in five are adults with children, highlighting an urgent need for support systems that address the vulnerabilities of families in crisis.
The state’s homeless population increased by 9% in the last year. And as numbers rise, shelters like Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing’s new women and children shelter are stepping in to offer support.
The demand for such services is felt statewide, according to Shirlene Webster, executive director of the Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing.
“Since conception, we have only focused on men, [we saw] there was absolutely a need for women and children shelters as well,” she said. “The overall vision is not to just provide emergency shelter, which of course is one of the main priorities … but it is also to really try to get down to the bottom of the reason why they may be unhoused.”
Since 2008, the organization has committed to serving the homeless population with services, including influence case management, housing assistance and employment support, while providing people with a reliable address. Initially focused on men, the organization has expanded its mission to include women and children in the broader community.
The new shelter will house up to 39 people, combining single women and mothers with children, offering a safe place to sleep and services aimed at long-term stability. The facility features a dormitory-style layout with shared bathrooms. Unlike many shelters, it’s designed to cater to the unique needs of families.
“For example, we will be bringing in in-house mental health as well as substance abuse [treatment],” Webster said. “So often we’re not getting down to the root of what’s causing it. So we can address the mental health piece, as well as give individuals life skills and tools to go out to be able to maintain employment. Which, of course, we know then leads to finding stable housing.”
Recognizing the barriers many women face, the shelter will also offer in-house childcare to empower mothers.
“While moms are on site, if they need to complete classes or fill out job applications, or even if it’s just simply taking a shower, we’ll have those in-house volunteers to help take care of the children,” she explained.
Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing wants to officially open by mid-January.
“We have four different dorms and they have shared dorm bathrooms. Each dorm can have up to 10 individuals,” she said. “We have a designated playroom, washers and dryers, we have bathrooms that are ADA accessible, bathrooms that have tubs, [an] industrial kitchen, a multi-purpose room and we also have a library.”
They are currently seeking donations, whether in the form of books and board games for their playroom and library, or monetary contributions to help build a playground in spring 2025.
As Delaware continues to confront its homelessness crisis, the organization plans to break ground for another building in 2025 that will include a clinic offering a range of services, such as dentistry, pediatrics, ophthalmology and medical transportation.
