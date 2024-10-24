From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

More than 1,350 people are experiencing homelessness in Delaware, according to the most recent Point-In-Time count, and women and girls make up 43% of that number. Across genders, nearly one in five are adults with children, highlighting an urgent need for support systems that address the vulnerabilities of families in crisis.

The state’s homeless population increased by 9% in the last year. And as numbers rise, shelters like Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing’s new women and children shelter are stepping in to offer support.

The demand for such services is felt statewide, according to Shirlene Webster, executive director of the Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing.

“Since conception, we have only focused on men, [we saw] there was absolutely a need for women and children shelters as well,” she said. “The overall vision is not to just provide emergency shelter, which of course is one of the main priorities … but it is also to really try to get down to the bottom of the reason why they may be unhoused.”

Since 2008, the organization has committed to serving the homeless population with services, including influence case management, housing assistance and employment support, while providing people with a reliable address. Initially focused on men, the organization has expanded its mission to include women and children in the broader community.