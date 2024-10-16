This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Delaware has banned open burning, including bonfires, ahead of the fall season.

The decision comes following weeks of record low rainfall, making the state abnormally dry. September was one of the driest months on record, and there’s little to no rain expected over the next two weeks.

The ban on open burning aims to reduce the risk of fires in Delaware.

The state is also asking residents to conserve water, particularly in New Castle County, where residents rely on streams and reservoirs for their water supply.

Still, Delaware officials say reservoirs and aquifers are currently in good shape as water demand declines in the fall. Since the last severe drought in 2002, more than 2 billion gallons of water reserves have been built, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

“While the state’s water supply remains strong and sufficient, it is extremely important for residents in northern Delaware to take steps to conserve water in whatever ways they can to help offset the lack of rainfall,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin in a statement. “This will help maintain existing water supply levels should we face more painful drought conditions. Since surface water is the main source of drinking water in the northern part of the state, taking preventative steps now will help to avoid potential supply issues later.”