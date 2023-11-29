Southern Delaware group provides cold weather shelter for women

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A cold snap throughout the region early this week put a spotlight on the urgent need for shelter, especially for those who are experiencing homelessness. In southern Delaware, the need was especially sharp for an area with fewer resources for people looking for shelter.

To help fill the void in Sussex County, The Shepherd’s Office was founded in 2019 to help provide daily essentials like warm meals and clothing. The group also offers its office as an address people experiencing homelessness can use to get back on their feet. As the weather turned colder this week, the office also served as a shelter for women looking for a warm place to spend the night.

“There is a homeless cold weather shelter for men right down the street at the Georgetown Presbyterian Church. They had difficulty with housing both men and women and they decided that they just couldn’t handle those sexes at the same time,” said Jim Martin, president and director of Shepherd’s Office. “They decided that they would focus just on men and that left a great need for the ladies.”

Martin said the lack of a place for women demonstrates the shortage of services in Georgetown and Sussex County as a whole.

“We decided to step up to the plate and do what we could because yesterday was the first time that it fell below 30, and then tonight’s supposed to be 25 and the wind chill is going to bring it down to 17,” he said. “Right now, [there are] about 200 people that live in the woods all around Georgetown and probably half are ladies.”

Monday night, the small house provided shelter for four women, but the space has a capacity of only 14 people. Frontline workers foresee an increase in numbers, as word of an available shelter is “gonna spread like wildfire.”