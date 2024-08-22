San Francisco Mayor London Breed has launched a new crackdown on people sleeping outside in a campaign to clear the sidewalks of homeless encampments that have come to define the city.

Her four challengers in November’s election, all Democrats, say she hasn’t handled the crisis effectively, though the city last month counted only 300 tents and other temporary structures, which is half as many as a year earlier.

But her opponents don’t agree on a strategy.

“You can truly change the reputation of San Francisco from a place that today people believe they can come to our city, pitch a tent and stay as long as they want, to a city where — if that is the lifestyle they’re choosing — they look elsewhere,” said Mark Farrell, perhaps the most conservative of the challengers.

It’s a similar story in other big U.S. cities electing mayors this year.

Most are in the West, where a long-running homelessness crisis was spurred by high housing costs and has deepened during the coronavirus pandemic, which upended the nation four years ago. There are thousands of people without a place to live, and for many residents who are housed it has become a quality-of-life concern, which has made it a prime political issue.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat and former San Francisco mayor, threatened last week to pull state money from cities and counties that do not do more to get people out of encampments and into shelters.

A 2023 count found there were 653,000 people experiencing homelessness at a given time across the country, an increase of 63,000 from a decade earlier. The problem has become far more visible: 257,000 people were living on the streets or other places not intended for habitation, 61,000 more than in 2013.

Most of the big-city mayors and candidates — nearly all Democrats — say that more affordable housing and additional services for people experiencing homelessness are needed. The heart of the debate, as in San Francisco, is whether it’s acceptable to force people off the streets.

In two of the largest cities in the West, challengers are emphasizing the homeless crisis in their races against incumbents who won handily four years ago.

Larry Turner, a police officer trying to unseat San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, says the incumbent is overemphasizing temporary housing, including a plan to turn a warehouse into a 1,000-bed shelter. Gloria’s campaign says he is working on both short-term and permanent housing.

In Phoenix, Matt Evans is arguing that incumbent Kate Gallego hasn’t done enough to enforce laws and clear encampments. Gallego opposes what she calls the criminalization of homelessness and has added hundreds of shelter beds.

Elections could turn on the issue. And the situation on the streets can, of course, change depending on who is elected.

“Mayors can make a huge difference,” said Ann Oliva, executive director of the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

But she is critical of arresting or fining people who don’t have places to live.

“You cannot pursue criminalization as your primary way of pursuing homelessness and also drive the numbers down,” Oliva said.

Some new mayors have made a dent in homelessness numbers without relying on penalties, she said.

In Los Angeles, the city with the biggest unsheltered population in the U.S., Karen Bass took office in December 2022 and immediately signed an emergency order making it easier for the city to contract with hotels to provide shelter. According to the homeless tally in January, the city’s total dropped by 2%, the first decrease after years of increases. Bass has more than two years before she faces re-election.

In Mike Johnston’s first six months as mayor of Denver last year, the city moved 1,000 people into hotels, a community of cabin-like structures and other transitional housing.

Other new mayors, such as Philadelphia’s Cherelle Parker, have incorporated a get-tough approach that many candidates are calling for, and which the Supreme Court validated with a ruling in June that allows bans on sleeping outside.