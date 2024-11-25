From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Gov.-elect Matt Meyer kicked off his transition efforts by announcing his leadership team and policy committees. He said he is inviting ideas and engagement by holding public meetings and soliciting ideas.

Meyer named Evelyn Waters Brady, a voting rights advocate with Network Delaware, as his transition chair. He’s also formed four policy committees. Those include Education and Livelihoods, Sustainable Systems and Resilient Communities, Governance Innovation and Operational Excellence, and Care and Community Actions.

The committees are expected to focus on issues such as education, health care, housing, public safety and the environment. The meetings started this week and are listed on the state’s transition website.