Delaware Gov.-elect Matt Meyer announces transition public feedback process ahead of taking office next year

Gov.-elect Meyer’s policy committees have already started meeting this week. He will be sworn into office Jan. 21.

Matt Meyer

Delaware gubernatorial candidate Matt Meyer shakes the hand of someone carrying a sign bearing his name at a Wilmington polling place on the last day of early voting before the Sept. 10 primary election. (Sarah Mueller/WHYY)

Gov.-elect Matt Meyer kicked off his transition efforts by announcing his leadership team and policy committees. He said he is inviting ideas and engagement by holding public meetings and soliciting ideas.

Meyer named Evelyn Waters Brady, a voting rights advocate with Network Delaware, as his transition chair. He’s also formed four policy committees. Those include Education and Livelihoods, Sustainable Systems and Resilient Communities, Governance Innovation and Operational Excellence, and Care and Community Actions.

The committees are expected to focus on issues such as education, health care, housing, public safety and the environment. The meetings started this week and are listed on the state’s transition website.

Meyer said the goal of the committees is to hear feedback from the public and generate policy ideas.

“They’re going to deliver a report in January identifying the greatest challenges facing Delaware and Delawareans,” Meyer said. “What’s working well? What new ideas, best practices and policy solutions we can implement to create a state government that delivers real results for every Delawarean?”

The committees will be led by the following co-chairs

“These committees are going to ensure a transparent and inclusive process that listens to residents, that collaborates and puts forth policy that’s going to help us, starting Jan. 21 the day we’re sworn in, to deliver real results for Delaware,” he said.

Sarah Mueller

Sarah Mueller is WHYY News’ Delaware politics reporter.

