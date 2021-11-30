These random acts of kindness, a small thing like a bouquet of flowers, what was the reaction?

Smiles to me and smiles to them and smiles all around. Everybody that’s witnessing it. Everybody is so happy and they just don’t expect someone to give them a beautiful bouquet of sunflowers and mixed flowers or succulent plants. So it’s positive energy all around.

Tell me about your ideas and your thoughts about Thanksgiving and what this season should be used for.

Not everybody wants to get as involved as I am in a big project, so I put together 30 random acts of kindness that people can do today, tomorrow, and throughout the season. And one would be, why not just go to Giant or ShopRite or your grocery store and just buy some store-bought cookies and take them to the firehouse, take them to a police station, and just add a little note of appreciation? “Our family just wanted you to have these and we appreciate everything you do.” So, that’s such a simple thing. People don’t have to make homemade cookies or homemade brownies. Just buy something store-bought and give it to someone unexpectedly

Giving something small to some folks who’ve been serving us, makes things brighter. And I know you got some other list. Give me a couple more ideas.

Well, you can just go to the grocery store and buy a lot of canned goods. Why not just drop them off at a food pantry? Maybe you don’t know a family in need, but food pantries welcome a grocery bag full of things. You can offer to babysit for a single parent that might want to start doing Christmas shopping. You can just text a funny Thanksgiving joke to someone. You can leave change in a vending machine, this is something I like to do. You know how exciting that is, to think you’re only getting a quarter in change and you find a whole two dollars worth? You can also put money in expired meters up and down the street. Like in Norristown, they still have the meters. So my granddaughter and I have done that many times. We’ve gone to the laundromat with little baggies full quarters and some dollar-store laundry detergent. We just put it on the counter at a laundromat with a little note that says “Granny and Bridget wanted to do an act of kindness. If you’d like to have this, please take it.” And then you just stand back and it takes about one second for somebody to come and take the laundry detergent and the quarters that they needed.