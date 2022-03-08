Living with COVID: Jobs have been recovered in N.J., but certainly not all

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

In March 2020, as the coronavirus was sweeping through New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy essentially closed the state for two months, and it wasn’t until June that he lifted a stay-at-home order that began to bring people back into the world.

The result was record unemployment. In early April 2020, more than 200,000 filed initial claims in one week. The total unemployed peaked a month later, when more than 715,000 people were out of work.

While the closures have long ended, the unemployment problem has not. The latest comparative data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows New Jersey with a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 5.1%, the 11th highest in the nation, as of last December, the most recent data available.

That’s better than it was for much of last year, when the unemployment rate was more than 7%. The state has recovered about 561,000 jobs, or 78% of those lost in March and April 2020.