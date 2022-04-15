A new Philadelphia podcast is bringing local couples together to have honest and intimate conversations about what love looks like in their relationships.

The series, called Conscious Connections, is a combination of couples therapy and the reality show Black Love, with an added touch of Oprah vibes, says the host Nicole Blackson.

“Although our podcast is focusing on romantic love, we are having full conversations about spirituality, mental health, and connection as it pertains not only to ‘finding love’ but staying in relationships with one another,” said Blackson, who is the program director at Love Now Media, the empathy-centered company behind the podcast.

For Blackson, who is also a social worker, diversity training facilitator, and ordained minister, it’s a dream project — she loves love. Growing up, she would watch the 1997 movie Love Jones on repeat with friends, fascinated with the relationship dynamics in the film. She became interested in the human behavior of romantic love — it’s something almost everyone experiences.

“However, it’s common that we also struggle through it,” said Blackson. “So I wanted to be able to sit at the feet of people who have been doing it well and feel like they’ve been doing it well enough to tell their stories,” said the host.

Each episode of the podcast features a different couple from the tri-state and they discuss topics that vary from parenting, faith, finances, career and so much more.