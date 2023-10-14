From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pint-sized gamers who aspire to grow up and earn “ethlete” stardom now have a training ground on Broad Street. Nerd Street Gamers announced their first season of the Nerd Street Youth League for competitors aged 9 to 13. The games booted up at the start of the month, continuing until the week of December 4.

Nerd Street Gamers is a national network of eSports facilities and events dedicated to powering competitive opportunities for gamers. John Fazio, founder and CEO of Nerd Street Gamers, observed an amateur video game tournament in-person at a local video game cafe here in Pennsylvania, and decided to bring that experience closer to home. The Philadelphia-native created Nerd Street Gamers, seeking to provide accessible esports opportunities through its national Localhost network of gaming & esports centers, tournaments, event support, and content.

Nerd Street Gamers boasts three Localhost locations for the Pennsylvania and South Jersey communities: one in Center City Philadelphia, one in Glassboro, N.J. and one in East Brunswick, N.J. The Nerd Street team is also interactive with parents who have questions about the games their children are playing, what achievements they unlocked that day, and more.