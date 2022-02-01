Betting on esports is a critical development, according to Andrew Weilgus, executive director of the Esports Innovation Center at Stockton University. The center was created by the state’s Economic Development Authority with support from the university.

“[If] you look at a massive developing market that’s estimated to be almost $200 billion over the next decade … there needs to be a clear way to engage in that market,” he said. “This is really the first application that’s being introduced that gives the average user a very similar sense of how to bet on things linear to sports.”

Weilgus said Esports Entertainment Group is a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq exchange with plans to partner with the Hard Rock Casino for events and Bally’s for its sportsbook. He suspects other groups will get involved as well.

“It’s wonderful to have groups that are dedicated and focused to doing things in the esports world, especially when it comes to gaming,” he added.