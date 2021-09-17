Competitive video gaming is a rapidly expanding, multibillion dollar industry with millions of players across the world. Throughout the pandemic, Ott Lovell said interest in esports has skyrocketed.

“A lot of kids who are more introverted through the pandemic have begun gaming at a higher level, and some kids don’t have access to some of the equipment and platforms that are necessary to really experience that in a great way,” Ott Lovell said, adding that “teenagers especially, will now have a safe place for them to hang out together.”

The room is part of the city’s ongoing partnership with Philly-based esports company Nerd Street Gamers, whose goal is to get more young people involved in gaming and technology.

“The reality is this is about access to technology: In a time like COVID, where we sent kids home with laptops and found out that a very large percentage of the student base didn’t have broadband at home… There’s a really huge technology access gap,” said Frank Fazio, founder and CEO of Nerd Street, which helped fund the project, along with Five Below and the nonprofit Beyond the Badge Foundation.

Fazio said esports rooms, like the one at Christy, are more important now more than ever, as more jobs become increasingly technology driven and more colleges offer video game scholarships.

“We create opportunities with competitive pipelines that have sent kids to college. We’ve had dozens of kids who played in our tournaments get signed to professional careers. We’ve had dozens go into work on the back end of the industry as producers and event operators,” Fazio said.

The company’s goal is to foster a community of young people with shared interests in gaming and tech, while providing them with the center’s expensive technology.

The esports room is also part of Parks and Rec’s plan to help stem violence in the city. Gun violence levels, while recently decreasing, remain at historic highs.

“This is a program that we see can really have an impact on the lives of young people and keeping them safe and showing them that there are so many alternatives for them than pursuing a life of negativity,” Ott Lovell said.

Earlier this year, 16-year-old Kahree Simmons was shot and killed on the basketball court at Christy, located at 55th and Christian streets. Two other teens were wounded in the shooting.

“We really doubled down our efforts at Christy to make sure that we’re focusing on programs for teenagers,” Ott Lovell said, “and esports is just one way to help us do that.”