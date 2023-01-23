Fútbol is in the family

Vazquez comes from a line of soccer pedigree; his father, Diego, played professionally as a goalkeeper and now manages the Honduran national men’s team. Thiago, also a goalkeeper, said he “basically grew up with a soccer ball in my hands,” though he would sometimes anger his dad when he sat on it, which can quickly turn a round ball egg-shaped.

Along with exposing him to the beautiful game, Diego had a hand in introducing him to its virtual counterpart.

“When he bought me my first PlayStation, the first game that I had is FIFA. I remember I think it was FIFA 11,” Thiago said. “So I played it basically since I was, what, six-seven years old. I’ve grown up with it.”

Even today, father Diego tries to impart some of his on-field knowledge onto his son’s professional career, with mixed results.

“He always tries to explain tactics to me and I always try them and see if they work on the game,” Vazquez said. “Of course, the real game is very different than a video game, so you can not apply all the tactics and concepts in real life in the game, but there’s some that you can definitely give them a try.”

For Vazquez, representing Latino fans of the Union and U.S. soccer as a whole is “a great pride.”

“Es un gran orgullo y una gran responsabilidad al mismo tiempo”, dijo Vazquez.

“It’s a great pride and a great responsibility at the same time,” Vazquez said.

“Voy a luchar para hacerlo de lo mejor y obviamente soy un creador de contenido en español, toda la gente que me sigue habla español”, dijo Vazquez. “Y sé que no solo estoy representando a la ciudad de Filadelfia, y el equipo de Filadelfia, sino a toda la comunidad hispanohablante”.

“I’m going to do my best, and obviously I’m a content creator in Spanish, all of the people who follow me speak Spanish,” he said. “And I know that I’m not only representing the city of Philadelphia, the team of Philadelphia, but also the entire Spanish-speaking community.”

‘You have to be strong mentally’

For most people, video games like FIFA are a fun hobby — games to play with friends and connect with others, even for those who are of the more competitive spirit.

For a professional eplayer like Vazquez, though, it’s a full-time job. After a day of classes and completing schoolwork, Vazquez spends hours not just playing FIFA, but also analyzing videos from other top pros and his past games.

Along with honing his play, Vazquez has been sharpening his mental game for the season, which will feature a live face-to-face element with opponents.

“You have to be very strong mentally because there’s some things that happen that you cannot control,” he said. “If you lose your mind, you lost the game already.”

Part of that mental strengthening has come through meditation. Now that playing FIFA has become much less of a pleasant distraction, he unwinds by exercising, playing for the university’s men’s club soccer team, and walking his dog.

Being one of the nine rookies in the competition this year only serves to motivate Vazquez more with an underdog drive that would make any Philly sports fan proud.

“I think people don’t see me as one of the favorites,” he said. “But to be honest, it’s something that I feel comfortable with. I like not being the favorite, because that way I think I can surprise my opponents and no one will expect that.”