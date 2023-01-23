Eagles announce ticket information for NFC Championship game

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Philadelphia Eagles fans were still buzzing Sunday morning after the divisional round smackdown of the New York Giants.

Some were out stocking up on new gear after the big playoff win.

“It’s part of our DNA, really what it’s all about,” said Eddie Chung who drove down from New York to be first in line to grab a “It’s A Philly Thing” shirt. “I saw a couple of the guys wearing it and it’s a classic.”

His drive was nothing compared to Evan Dusa who’s in the Army and stationed in North Carolina. He made the eight-hour trek Saturday to attend his first-ever Eagles game.

“The stadium was crazy and it was a great experience,” he said. “I might try to come up here next week.”

Tickets for the NFC Championship Game will go on sale Tuesday, January 24 at 10 a.m.