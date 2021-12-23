For sure. And I have a follow-up question to that because you got to get yourself ready to receive whatever comes back to your question. So how do you sort of prepare yourself for whatever is going to come back?

Yeah, I think empathy plays a huge part. Put yourself in the other person’s shoes, right? You’ve got to think about how it would sound if somebody came at you that way, right? Like, how would you like to receive the information? And really keep it real. “I don’t want to have this conversation with you, but I feel like the best way for us to move forward is for me to give you this information so that we can both be productive. You know, don’t we want to work better together?” Of course, the person will say, of course, we want to work better together, right? Of course, I want you to want to be successful. And if you’re nervous about it, practice with somebody so that you can fix your face because I know I wear my emotions on my face all the time. I might not approach the situation, or make that look like I’m approaching the situation, the right way.

This book is not just a book to read, but it’s also a book to help you work through. Talk about some of the highlights here.

It is an empowerment tool. Each chapter will walk you through different types of situations that you may encounter in your work or your life that will help you and give you those steps, actionable steps. Once you read stories and read the steps, I have sections in each of the chapters that give you an opportunity to think and marinate on those situations. So, if you are in the “Great Resignation,” this is an opportunity to show your ask and ask for what you want to change before you send in that resignation letter. What do you have to lose? I’ve noticed a lot of my clients have gotten to the place of resigning and then they’re like, “Oh, but I kind of would have liked X, or I wouldn’t have left if I had X, Y, and Z.” And the employer’s like, “Well, we could give it to you.” Well, then that’s where you can show your ask. I talk about promotions, I talk about feedback, I talk about interviewing. So, if you are in the “Great Resignation,” my chapter about interviewing is going to be your gift. Man, I got a lot of gems in there. Or if you’re looking for help and looking for support, I’ve got some steps on how to find a mentor or sponsor. It’s all in there. It’s like a little package of career coaching things that will help you in any type of phase or stage that you are in your work life.

Joyel Crawford is the founder of Crawford Leadership Strategies. Her book, “Show Your Ask,” is available for purchase online.