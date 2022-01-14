Catherine Hicks marks six months at the helm of Philadelphia’s NAACP chapter

It’s been more than five months since the Philadelphia NAACP chapter installed its new president. Catherine Hicks is publisher of the Philadelphia Sunday Sun and a longtime member of the Philadelphia NAACP. In July, she became the first woman to be elected president of the more-than-a-century-old chapter and only the second woman to run it.

With a new year comes new priorities and new challenges. Hicks spoke with WHYY host Cherri Gregg about what’s ahead for the chapter under her administration.

You’ve been president of the Philadelphia NAACP for nearly six months now. How has your tenure been thus far?

We have a lot going on, and it has been exciting, it has been busy, productive, and we’re eager to continue in 2022.

And just to be clear: Why did you decide to step up and run for president?

Well, at the time, remember, we had the pandemic. A lot of things were shut down … including the NAACP office. It was still open, but because we do have volunteers, they weren’t really able to come in and answer the phones and meet with the people. We had an election coming up, and I was getting word that people were saying, “Well, the NAACP is no longer relevant,” which is not true. I felt that the Philadelphia branch has always been a strong, dynamic, engaged branch, and I’ve been a part of it. And when no one stepped up, I said, “This is an opportunity for us to continue,” and you know, for me to use some of their ideas and visions that I had to take it forward.

Part of your administration’s theme is: “The time is now.” But there’s so much that ‘now’ is the time for. How do you plan the focus?

We have a number of committees that are engaged in really doing things not only with the community, but with some initiatives that are important to us this year. Education, violence, drug addiction, discrimination, ACT-SO and our committee for the Youth Economic Development, all of these committees we’re stepping up and making sure that those initiatives, that they are a part of what they are focused on. I am the president, but we have a whole group behind us that is making sure that things that we want to put out there, we’re able to do as a collective.

Last month, the NAACP’s Germantown Avenue office was shot up alongside the office of State Sen. Sharif Street. Neither office was the target, but you joined anti-violence leaders in speaking out. What did this incident reveal to you?

You’re not safe anywhere, because it’s happening on every corner in every neighborhood. Yes, the NAACP office was not the target, nor was Senator Street’s, but our buildings were hit. How many deaths have we had this year because it was just someone who just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time? Thankfully, the office was closed. It happened 11 o’clock at night. At the end of the day, this could have been during the day, but we felt like we have to speak up because we are literally at war.