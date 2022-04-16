Board president and president of the Cheltenham NAACP Eddie Graham told WHYY that the intent of the meeting was to stir dialogue and “to hopefully get the majority of the community to realize what this means to the 8.5% African-American community here in Springfield Township.”

Instead, he said, “It showed how much more work we have to do here in the community.”

The Police Benevolent Association logo has been popping up across Springfield Township over the past year, bringing resident and township official opposition along with it.

PBA hung its banner on Willowgrove Avenue in Wyndmoor in October 2021 for its annual car show. The logo also flew on the little league baseball field, but was taken down after residents voiced concern. It also appeared on PBA regalia handed out during the township’s ‘Community Day’ in October 2021. About three weeks ago, the logo landed in residents’ mailboxes on PBA flyers.

Commissioners Graham, Ratsavong, and James Lee said they met with PBA president Christian Wilbur in October to discuss changing the logo. But the PBA unanimously voted against changing it. The township then offered the PBA $10,000 to subsidize the creation of a new logo.

There is a fraught history of the thin blue line on the American flag. It has been flown by white supremacists, appearing next to Confederate flags at the 2017 ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and at the January 2020 capitol insurrection. While the symbol has had a long stint in the United States, it reappeared as the Blue Lives Matter movement, which adopted the thin blue line flag, grew in response to the Black Lives Matter movement in 2014.

The PBA did not respond to WHYY’s request for comment.

“What have I missed?”

Most who expressed concern over the symbol also emphasized their respect for the Springfield police.

“We all want to support the police, and the symbol is making it difficult,” said Liza Meiris, Cheltenham NAACP secretary.

But Meiris wants the PBA to be held accountable. She said changing their logo is one step among many other steps towards larger change in Springfield.

What tensions lie under the surface of the PBA logo dispute?

According to a 2019 survey conducted by Springfield residents and researchers, while the majority of residents feel safe and positive towards the police, there are racial discrepancies in levels of safety and trust of police. Black residents are less likely to call the police and report less positive interactions with police than white residents. The surveyors received multiple stories regarding racial bias and policing in Springfield.