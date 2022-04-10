Cheltenham has a long history of flooding, including in the residential areas neighboring the proposed development, and downstream along Tookany Creek. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported in 2015 that urbanization in Cheltenham has led to “increased stormwater runoff and floodplain recession leading to reduced carrying capacity for Tookany Creek.”

Zoë Slutzky has lived with her parents for 31 years in a home next door to the proposed development. Due to Tookany Creek overflow, they often experience flooding on the property, Slutzky said.

Water used to frequently fill her basement, before her family built a stone wall between their home and the creek.

But Slutzky has wider concerns for her community, and those who live downstream from her home.

Seeing the outpouring of concern from Cheltenham residents, Slutzky said she believes there’s an “instinctive feeling” within the community that the proposed construction would be damaging to the neighborhood. “Making this development here, no matter how minor it seems, people know the fragility of this point in Elkins Park and in Cheltenham,” Slutzky said.

“There’s this larger concern that as climate change is getting worse, as infrastructure is aging, as the township is talking about sustainability, it is ushering in something extremely destructive. Both on a visceral level you can understand it, from looking at the site, and also by digging into the [development] plans.”

Sidney Kahn has dug into the plans as a member of Cheltenham’s Environmental Advisory Council and a township resident.

Kahn said he helped write Cheltenham’s Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance (SALDO), which the development is supposed to comply with.

“It’s very clear to me that even if they think they are complying with the [SALDO], which is highly dubious, they are certainly not in any way, shape, or form complying with the spirit of it,” Kahn said.

Slutzky said she believes that it’s a bit more cut and dry.

“At the Public Works meeting, it was made clear that the township was considering allowing wiggle room, allowing the developer to try to meet the requirements as best as possible,” Slutzky said. “But that is not the law.”

Cheltenham Township Commissioner Mitchell Zygmund-Felt, chair of the Public Works Committee, said the township expects the developer to “comply to the greatest degree” with the SALDO by the time the final proposal is submitted.

For David Berstein, that’s not enough. Bernstein also lives near the proposed project, and is the prior owner of the property. He sold the land before he knew the buyer was planning on developing the eight homes.

He said the misstep was due to “lack of diligence” on his part.

“I made a mistake. Shame on me. Bottom line,” Bernstein said.

Now, he said, he is “appalled” by the plans, so he hired a private engineer and lawyer to conduct an analysis of the developer’s proposal.

Bernstein’s engineer and lawyer both concluded that the current plan does not comply with the Pennsylvania’s Stormwater Best Management Practices (BMP) manual “to the maximum extent practicable.” That’s just one piece of a 19-page list of issues the engineer found in the developer’s plans.

Slutzky said it all feels like the township is moving backward.

“The township has been touting its sustainability plans for a long time. The entire county has this ‘Vision 2040,’ and they’re talking about re-naturalizing impervious surfaces and protecting vulnerable areas. This is doing the opposite. This is sort of pressing the rewind button on a lot of this progress,” Slutzky said.