Breaking from a long-standing tradition, Cheltenham Township has cut its municipal dues to the Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership in half — upsetting TTF leaders and some community members.

“The impact on us is pretty serious. I mean, some of it’s sort of an existential impact, which is that we’re a partnership. And in order to do the work, the really good work that we’re doing, it takes partners to do that … water quality problems and flooding problems don’t respect municipal boundaries, that’s why we exist,” said Julie Slavet, the executive director of the Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership.

Despite the books likely being closed, TTF leaders and the Cheltenham Township Manager Robert Zienkowski have a meeting on Monday to try and come to an understanding.

“Our goal is really to sit down with our partners and get a really good understanding about what they’d like to see the partnership provide and to ensure that they have a really good understanding about … what we have been providing to these townships for two decades,” said Joanne Dahme, board president of TTF.

Founded in 2000 by the Philadelphia Water Department, the Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership is a collaborative effort to protect water quality, engage the community, provide stewardship of the waterways, and restore the environment in and around the 33-square-mile watershed that stretches across parts of Montgomery County and into Philadelphia.

It is one of the city’s five main watersheds. Whatever happens upstream affects everyone downstream, so communicating with neighboring municipalities is vital to watershed work.

From neighborhood trash clean ups and stormwater infrastructure projects to watershed and planting education, the partnership has invested heavily into the surrounding communities since being formally incorporated as a non-profit in 2005.

In 2019, TTF co-managed a large-scale restoration project with Cheltenham Township to address their pollution reduction plan and remove concrete pipe next to the Charles D. Conklin Jr. Pool to let the Jenkintown Creek flow more freely — and improve water quality downstream at the other creeks by installing wetlands. This project is one of many that the TTF leads throughout the area. Throughout the pandemic, the TTF curated many outdoor events to keep the community connected.

Several municipalities pay membership dues to help fund the initiative. Philadelphia pays $40,000 and so did Cheltenham — until now. Cheltenham will pay only $20,000 in 2021. The partnership expects to bring in nearly $950,000 for the 2022 fiscal year, so a $20,000 decrease won’t sink the ship.

However, it will prove to be a challenge, because the dues provide the base funding for the operation.

“The municipal fees are really important because it’s what we call unrestricted dollars,” Dahme said.

While the projects are largely funded by grants, staffing and other operating costs are covered by the municipal fees. Therefore, a $20,000 decrease is significant, according to Dahme.

Cheltenham is on a different fiscal year than TTF, and they get billed twice a year.

“Because of the pandemic, and not … being sort of under pressure, we didn’t bill them when we were supposed to when we ended up billing them for the entire 40,000 all at once in April,” Slavet said.

This came to a shock to the board of commissioners, who were only expecting to pay out $20,000 even though they were not billed during the previous period, according to Slavet.