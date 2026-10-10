Police officer fatally shot while responding to call in West Philadelphia
Another officer, who was shot 12 times in the incident, is in stable condition, police said.
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A Philadelphia police officer has died after a shooting in West Philadelphia on Saturday morning.
Officer Shane Seiber, 40, was shot three times while responding to a call in West Philadelphia, according to the department. A 10-year veteran who served in the 19th district, Seiber died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Seiber leaves behind a wife and two children, a 7-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter.
“He fought valiantly, but he lost his life today,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said at a news conference Saturday.
A 33-year-old officer was shot 12 times in the same incident and is in “stable” condition at the hospital, Bethel said, adding that they’re “not out of the woods yet.”
The suspect is in custody, Bethel said, and the investigation is ongoing. He did not provide any details about the suspect’s identity.
Mayor Cherelle Parker said that city officials will be communicating with Seiber’s family.
“I need you to know that your Philadelphia village is here. You are not alone. We will be by your side, in the midst of it all,” she said.
Officers received a call at 12:22 a.m. about a man with a gun on a porch at 140 N. 52nd St., Bethel said at an earlier news conference. Officers arrived on scene 30 minutes later, and were met with “significant gunfire” once they approached the porch, he added.
The suspect fired at officers additional times, Bethel said, and the department’s SWAT team responded to contain the suspect, who was found in a tree and apprehended.
Bethel said that he is “so damn proud of the men and women who serve in this department.”
“Consistently, they go into danger, and they give their lives for this job,” he said. “And so we ask for those prayers, and we ask for you to support our men and women out there, and what they give for this profession.”
Elected officials from across the city and state expressed their condolences online.
“Lori and I are praying for Officer Seiber’s loved ones and the entire [Philadelphia Police Department] family as they grieve the loss of one of their brothers in uniform,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro wrote in a post on X.
Shapiro said he has ordered all U.S. and Pennsylvania flags in the commonwealth to fly at half-staff in Seiber’s memory.
“Our law enforcement officers are the very best of us,” he wrote. “They put their lives on the line every day, running towards danger to keep their fellow Pennsylvanians safe, not knowing if they will return home. We owe them our deepest gratitude.”
U.S. Sen. John Fetterman said in a post on X that the shooting is “a stark reminder of the dangerous job our law enforcement has in keeping us all safe — and why we should always be grateful for their service.”
“We are keeping all those impacted in our thoughts today, and we’re hoping for a full and speedy recovery for the other officer,” he wrote.
This article may be updated.
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