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A Philadelphia police officer has died after a shooting in West Philadelphia on Saturday morning.

Officer Shane Seiber, 40, was shot three times while responding to a call in West Philadelphia, according to the department. A 10-year veteran who served in the 19th district, Seiber died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Seiber leaves behind a wife and two children, a 7-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter.

“He fought valiantly, but he lost his life today,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said at a news conference Saturday.

A 33-year-old officer was shot 12 times in the same incident and is in “stable” condition at the hospital, Bethel said, adding that they’re “not out of the woods yet.”

The suspect is in custody, Bethel said, and the investigation is ongoing. He did not provide any details about the suspect’s identity.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said that city officials will be communicating with Seiber’s family.

“I need you to know that your Philadelphia village is here. You are not alone. We will be by your side, in the midst of it all,” she said.