Pink and white geranium blooms spill across the asphalt trail near the intersection of Tabor and Olney avenues. They’re not native, but neither are the violets sprinkling the grounds on another section of the trail. Or, for that matter, the sea turtle herding its children up the concrete at still another intersection.

The colorful images are painted murals, and they’re part of a project the Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership team is taking on called “Love Our Park.” The painter is Jay Coreano, who grew up blocks away from Tacony Creek. Before starting this project, he said, even he wasn’t really familiar with the park.

“For me, it was hidden. It was like a hidden gem,” Coreano said. “[Now], I feel like I have this obligation to push this space that’s literally in the middle of the city, there’s trees and animals and all that … I didn’t even believe it! I was like, ‘They got what in here?’”

The Love Our Park project comes after nearly three months of coronavirus-shifted planning and programming from the Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed team, led by executive director Julie Slavet. On March 13, only days after the World Health Organization had declared a global pandemic, the entire team decided to pack up and start working from home, like so many others. But unlike those others, the number of resources, activities, and events they offer has only grown since the coronavirus restrictions began.

That’s due, in large part, to the efforts Slavet and her staff have made to promote community connection, water quality, and environmental preservation within the 33-mile watershed, which runs from neighborhoods in Montgomery County down through North Philadelphia’s Tacony Creek Park. Supported by the city Parks & Recreation and Water departments, as well as funding from the William Penn Foundation, the team has been building those neighborhood relationships for 15 years. And a pandemic wasn’t about to change that.

“We’re an environmental organization, but social service agencies reach out to people all the time,” Slavet said. On any given day, her team might be sending emails, calling Frankford residents, mailing out seed packets and coloring pages, or even driving around the watershed to drop off supplies. “Not everybody has access to the same means of communication — email is fine, if people are comfortable using that, but you need to do something else to reach people.”