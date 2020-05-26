Dig a little deeper: Schuylkill dredging set to begin for a safer rowing course

Look across the Schuylkill toward Boathouse Row on a spring day, and you won’t notice anything out of the ordinary. The river is clean, calm, bright in the sunshine.

But there’s a lot beneath the surface — literally. The water in the Schuylkill is filled with silt from upstream.

Ever since the Fairmount Dam was constructed in 1822, slowing the flow of the river and creating Boathouse Row and the national racecourse, sediment has built up in the three-mile stretch below East Falls. It’s a natural outcome that makes regular maintenance dredging critical. But the Schuylkill, once dredged every 10 years, hasn’t been cleared since 2000. Off the docks of Boathouse Row, the water is no deeper than a foot, making boat launches hazardous. In Lanes 1 and 6 of the national racecourse, known for hosting the Dad Vail, Stotesbury Cup and Independence Day regattas, the river is as shallow as 2 feet — not nearly enough for rowers to navigate safely, let alone compete.

What happens when the river isn’t dredged? Philadelphia knows from past experience: In 1934, during the Depression, the city stopped dredging because of a lack of municipal funds. Sediment built up until the flow of the river looked more like a trickle. Rowing stopped. The Vesper Boat Club became the Vesper Bicycle Club.

Today’s Schuylkill users didn’t want that to happen again. It took years, but in 2019, the Schuylkill Navy’s River Restoration Committee finally raised the $4.5 million necessary to fund the project and keep rowers on the river. They drew up a contract, selected a contractor, and scheduled dredging to begin in spring 2020.

Then the coronavirus shutdown hit.

When Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a pause on all nonessential work, that included the dredging and restoration of the river. The prestigious Dad Vail and the Stotesbury Cup regattas, which would have taken place in May, announced cancellations. Boathouses closed their doors and halted their activity. The surface of the river lay still.

On March 31, the Schuylkill Navy posted a photo of the river on both Instagram and Facebook, encouraging Philadelphians to stay at home. “Launching even privately owned equipment from publicly shared spaces impedes our collective efforts to distance and flatten the curve,” the caption read. “We’ll get through this, and we look forward to a return to the water together … when the Schuylkill will be waiting for us on the other side!”

Followers were worried about one key thing. “When is the river getting dredged?” commenters asked. “Will it ever [happen]?” Others speculated that the project might be on hold.