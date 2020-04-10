Could climate change shift the conversation on this invasive species?Listen 6:54
[This article was originally published by The Delaware News Journal in partnership with WHYY.]
On some summer mornings during Delaware’s prime beach season, Todd Fritchman can be spotted running along the sandy shores of the Atlantic Ocean or coaching squads of Baywatch look-a-likes on rip currents and rescues in Dewey Beach.
But when his towel is hanging up for the day, he might be found waging a war that’s decades in the making against one of the region’s most invasive coastal species.
And no, they’re not tourists.
—
