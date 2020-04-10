Watershed

Could climate change shift the conversation on this invasive species?

Listen 6:54
High school students volunteering with Mobilize Green harvest the invasive Phragmites reed at John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum on February 8, 2020. The harvesting session, called Phrag Fest, kicks off an ecological art project by artist Sarah Kavage (not pictured). (Rachel Wisniewski for WHYY)

High school students volunteering with Mobilize Green harvest the invasive Phragmites reed at John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum on February 8, 2020. The harvesting session, called Phrag Fest, kicks off an ecological art project by artist Sarah Kavage (not pictured). (Rachel Wisniewski for WHYY)

[This article was originally published by The Delaware News Journal in partnership with WHYY.]

On some summer mornings during Delaware’s prime beach season, Todd Fritchman can be spotted running along the sandy shores of the Atlantic Ocean or coaching squads of Baywatch look-a-likes on rip currents and rescues in Dewey Beach.

But when his towel is hanging up for the day, he might be found waging a war that’s decades in the making against one of the region’s most invasive coastal species.

And no, they’re not tourists.

Continue reading on From the Source: Stories of the Delaware River

Part of the series

The sun sets behind the docks at the Riverside Yacht Club on the Delaware River in Tinicum. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Watershed

Preserving Our Water: How we use our Delaware Watershed.

The project is funded by The William Penn Foundation.

View the series

You may also like

About Susan Phillips

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate