Could climate change shift the conversation on this invasive species?

[This article was originally published by The Delaware News Journal in partnership with WHYY.]

On some summer mornings during Delaware’s prime beach season, Todd Fritchman can be spotted running along the sandy shores of the Atlantic Ocean or coaching squads of Baywatch look-a-likes on rip currents and rescues in Dewey Beach.

But when his towel is hanging up for the day, he might be found waging a war that’s decades in the making against one of the region’s most invasive coastal species.

And no, they’re not tourists.

—

Continue reading on From the Source: Stories of the Delaware River