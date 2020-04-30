Make your pandemic garden bloom: Free resources, online supply stores and more

But some nurseries, like Primex Garden Center, one of the main plant suppliers in the area, are struggling. Owner David Green said although demand is “off the charts,” there’s only so much they can do with limited staff and a new, overwhelmed online system. His shop is not doing curbside pickups, and only delivering to some areas. He’s hoping they’ll get 20% of their usual sales in April.

“It’s really awful,” Green said.

Right next door in New Jersey and Delaware, nurseries and garden centers are considered essential. Green wishes Gov. Wolf would reconsider and allow businesses like his to stay open.

More free online resources than ever

Just like schools and museums, local and national horticultural and gardening centers are moving their classes, workshops and other resources online.

They say people are flocking to their websites in unprecedented numbers.

“There’s definitely a buzz, a bigger buzz this spring than ever before,” said Julianne Schrader Ortega, chief of programs at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

Gardening has multiple health benefits, Schrader Ortega said, from decompressing to providing food and beauty for your family and your community.

In stressful times like the ones we’re living in, people who have been gardening for a long time recognize those values, and those who haven’t want to give it a try.

But garden rookies may feel like they don’t know where to start. That’s where institutions like Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and the Penn State Extension are trying to make a difference.

PHS is offering a huge range of online resources, for beginners and more experienced gardeners. Local experts and staff members are posting step-by-step information to start planting food and ornamental plants, in raised beds and containers or on windowsills, through their gardeners’ blog and on social media.

They have live Q&As, webinars (Mondays at 4), multiple videos — from making a smoothie with your greens to watering and fertilizing houseplants to transplant seedlings — and kids’ activities such as “garden bingo” Wednesdays at 1.

Curious gardeners can also check out ebooks and online subject guides.

“We’re trying to work to figure out how we can virtually hand-hold people and connect them with other gardeners to support them through their gardening journey,” Schrader Ortega said.

Penn State Extension also offers a bunch of free online agricultural courses. The school’s Master Gardeners program offers a way in for those just starting to grow during the pandemic.

Two webinar series currently ongoing: The Victory Garden Reinvented, covering best practices for growing vegetables, and Garden Hotline LIVE!, where educators and experts answer gardening questions.

“It’s never too late and it’s never the wrong time to start learning about plants and gardening,” said Erin Kinley, area coordinator for Penn State Extension’s Master Gardener program.

Kinley recommends starting to grow vegetables in containers — it’s easier and more accessible because it requires less space. She said the key to success is choosing the right container, soil and plants, and that two of people’s usual mistakes are either watering too much or too little, and forgetting that plants need food too.

“If you want your containers to pull double duty, plants like nasturtium and Swiss chard Northern Lights mix are both beautiful and edible,” Kinley said.