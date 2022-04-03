How is Montgomery County preparing for future floods?

While this kind of “micro-transaction” won’t stop a major flood like Ida, they are happening all over the place, said France, and collectively, will help mitigate stormwater.

River floods are becoming larger and more common in the Northeast, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency. A February 2022 study by the Nature Climate Change projects projected that the number of people in the United States who are exposed to flooding will almost double over the next 30 years. And Grist reports that development is largely to blame for increased flood risk.

Beyond the land acquisition, the Planning Commission is hoping to get just under $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funds through the County’s Recovery Office, to put together a countywide stormwater mitigation plan.

The Planning Commission intends to look at all of Montgomery County’s watersheds and point to issues that lead to flooding.

“We’d like to do one that updates [plans on] all the watersheds to some degree and then can put some more focus on those that don’t have plans in place or aren’t as far along,” said France.”

France said he wants that information to encourage and enable municipalities to implement their own storm water mitigation plans and to make it easier to apply for grant money.

The Montgomery County Recovery Office has been calling for grant submissions from community members, organizations, municipalities for American Rescue Plan funds. The county has about $162 million to spend on projects in the county. Municipalities can apply for grants for projects specifically related to mitigating stormwater.

Stormwater mitigation on a municipal level

Norristown created a Stormwater Authority in January 2022. It has six stormwater mitigation plans in the design phase, according to Rebecca Smith, the Authority’s president. She said they are hoping that shovels will hit the ground on those projects this summer.

Norristown is also in the process of putting together a collective grant package with the Norristown Area School District, the Norristown Area NAACP, and the Stormwater Authority for American Rescue Plan funds.

“Applying and winning a grant is really the only way the borough would see county support for things like a storm water project,” said Smith.

Smith hopes that municipalities can work together on projects in the future.

For instance, Smith said Norristown is downstream from Stony Creek, and so it’s impacted by development there. With an increased amount of impervious surface, Norristown faces increased water runoff, said Smith.

Norristown can’t fix that without collaborating with their neighbors. “Water doesn’t just listen to local boundaries, and I think that we will have to work past local boundaries to address it,” said Smith.

She also said she would like Norristown to receive more state and federal support for large projects that would impact a collection of municipalities, like river dredging.