Montgomery County is calling on individuals, grassroots organizations, neighborhood groups, nonprofits, and for-profit groups to apply for American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Projects or ideas in need of financial boosts can be submitted through the county’s online application portal from Feb. 28 to April 30.

With $161 million in American Rescue Plan funds to disburse, the county’s Recovery Office says it intends to use the money according to guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Treasury.

The funding was created as a result of the pandemic emergency, with four tenets in mind: responding to the negative economic impacts caused by the pandemic; providing essential worker premium pay; replacing lost public revenue; and investing in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure. The money is also meant to address health disparities, housing instability, educational disparities, child care access, and more.

Montgomery County has scheduled three town halls, all of which will be streamed on Zoom and also take place in person — at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, Feb. 23 (in Spanish only), and Feb. 24 — to discuss in detail how individuals and organizations can submit ideas or projects for consideration.

Residents can share general feedback on how they think the county should use the funds on the county Recovery Office’s website.