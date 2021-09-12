At a Sept. 1 public works committee hearing, Township Manager Robert Zienkowski “told the commissioners that all the buildings are in very poor condition, and that it would take a lot of money to fix them — not just the community centers — all of the buildings that are owned by Cheltenham Township,” Moran said.

She said Zienkowski told her that repairs to the boilers would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to be brought up to the point of certification.

“He went into a lot of detail about the deferred maintenance from the past, and he made a recommendation that in the future the commissioners should consider making a campus where a new library, one library to serve Cheltenham Township, would be located and they would have the police, and the administration, and everything would be on one campus,” Moran said.

WHYY News reached out to Zienkowski and all the township commissioners, including Matthew Areman, who also serves on the library system’s board. No one immediately responded to a request for comment.

In support of neighborhood libraries

At a Sept. 20 meeting, the library system’s board will address the closures, with a presentation by Zienkowski planned. Community members have already begun raising their concerns on social media.

Courtney Heinerici, 39, has been active on Facebook, pleading for fellow community members to realize the value of libraries and what they will lose when the two locations close for the winter months.

The library was her lifeline as a kid, Heinerici said. She was a literary studies major in school. Her husband is an English teacher for the School District of Philadelphia. Her children now call the library a home.

Her family goes to the East Cheltenham Library weekly. That’s how she noticed something was up.

“I went in there last week, and they seemed a little bit upset. And I asked what was going on. And then they kind of just explained to us that they were closing the libraries for the winter months,” Heinerici said in an interview.

It was there where she also heard conversations about the buildings potentially being shut down permanently. But even in the short term, she fears that the community could be losing too much, because of the value the two spaces have to her and her neighbors.

“So we’re talking about the two communities around here, which comparatively to Elkins Park and Glenside, that are economically not as affluent,” Heinerici said. “So essentially, you’re shuttering — potentially shuttering access to knowledge to two of the lower-income communities in our township.”

Books, free access to technology, and inexpensive dance and art classes are just a handful of the things that will be lost, she said.

“Things just continue to take this turn where taxes go up, but the resources keep drying up. And I definitely am hearing that sentiment echoed a lot by other members of the community,” Heinerici said.

Moran believes that it’s important for libraries to have a physical footprint in all neighborhoods because they are one of the final frontiers for community idea-sharing.

“You can come into a library and you can sit and read a book, or you can meet with your neighbors, or you can use a public computer to fill out a job application or create a resume,” Moran said. “And you don’t have to buy a cup of coffee, or you don’t have to make a purchase in order to stay in the building for any length of time.”

Moran said that her staff listens to the community and that, with the pandemic, sometimes people come in just to find a person to talk to.

She said she appreciates the support that the community has been offering, but that the biggest revelation to her is the number of people who are confused about who is paying the bills for the library and who is making all of the important decisions.

“We’re not a department of the township, and I think that maybe some of the people in the community think that we have more say over the buildings than we do. This is not a decision that the library system made. This was a decision that was made for them,” Moran said.