The transition was difficult at first, since most of the students did not have access to computers at home.

Many students used their smartphones, which limited how they could participate in class activities.

“Learning from a phone is more difficult than seeing a blackboard,” said Betty Kirk, program director at Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware in Lewes.

In some areas of Sussex County, internet connections are less reliable, resulting in slow or choppy audio and video responses. Instructors said that classroom interaction is tough to replicate on Zoom.

They also said many adult students are not tech-savvy and found it difficult to log into Zoom or use it.

These issues hindered participation in the classes for some students.

Pam Cranston, program director at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach, one of the largest ESL programs in Sussex, surveyed her students, asking them why they were missing classes. About 30% cited job issues, 20% mentioned family issues, and 15% said health issues interfered with their attendance. Technology problems were also a factor: 7.5% said their devices were not working, and 5% said their internet connection was bad.

But the transition to online classes appeared to increase the number of people enrolled, possibly because fees are lower for online learning, Cranston said.

Greg Hitz, a volunteer teacher at the libraries in Lewes, Georgetown, and Milton, said “participation hasn’t changed much pre- and post-COVID, and may actually be higher now due to this lower cost.”

Most onsite classes are free, but adults have to pay $25 to $30 for their textbook. For online classes, there is no textbook.

Some program directors believe charging for the workbook will motivate the student to come to class since they paid for it.

“Adults didn’t have a hard time financially with the program,” said Kirk. “Sure, you save money on gas and fees charged on workbooks, but there is nothing like learning in-person with hands-on experience.”

When Cranston and her staff asked their students if they would rather stay on Zoom, a little more than half said yes.

“As time went on, many students started to like Zoom once they gained more knowledge on how to use it,” she said.

But the switch in learning modes created an unanticipated problem, Cranston said. Students adapted better than the instructors and many teachers left the program.

Teachers either couldn’t concentrate with their children at home or felt it was too difficult to teach online.

“Finding teachers was the hardest thing to do during COVID,” said Cranston. “But we made an adjustment by looking for teachers in Maryland.”

Being fully remote opened more opportunities for potential volunteer teachers. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

Other programs also adjusted. Literacy Delaware, which is based in Wilmington but expanded its ESL program to Sussex County, initially struggled to find students in Sussex.

In June 2021, the organization hired Dale Ashera-Davis to be program coordinator.

She was tutoring at the Frankford Library and decided the best way for the literacy program to move forward was for all the Sussex libraries to work together.

Davis connected with three library directors and with La Colectiva’s ESL Network. From there, more ideas to improve more ESL programs emerged.

The communication between the libraries brought in new resources and enabled them to give Chromebook laptops to students who needed them.

This helped students who had previously been attending class on their phones.

“Everything has been because people work together in cooperation, we do not lose sight of the people we serve,” said Davis.