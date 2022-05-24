University of Delaware reinstates mask mandate just days before graduation

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here.

University of Delaware students and staff are once again required to wear masks when indoors for all UD-sponsored events, on or off campus.The new rule went into effect Tuesday morning.

School officials say the end of the year is a time for lots of big gatherings across campus, including graduation ceremonies. “It’s important that we all take every step possible to safeguard the health of ourselves and those around us,” UD officials said in a statement. President Biden will deliver the University of Delaware commencement address this Saturday.

The change comes as cases have been slowly climbing on campus, mirroring the rise in Delaware and the region.