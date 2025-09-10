What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Longstanding concerns about the Wilmington NAACP branch’s operations, financial stability and community impact have led national leaders to appoint the president of the group’s Connecticut branch to the interim job of righting the ship.

Scot Esdaile, who previously helped the Delaware state branch of the civil rights organization get on solid footing, will lead a comprehensive reorganization of the branch in the state’s largest city.

The branch has an estimated 3,000 members in Wilmington, City Councilmember Coby Owens said.

Esdaile, also a national NAACP board member, will take over the branch from Charles Brittingham, who Owens said has been in charge for at least a quarter-century. Owens said he anticipates elections for new leadership sometime this year.

Brittingham, also a former leader of the Delaware State Conference of Branches NAACP, did not respond to requests for comment.

Esdaile’s arrival is a welcome one, said Fleur McKendell, who has led the state NAACP since January, after longtime leader Richard “Mouse” Smith died.

She said the 110-year-old Wilmington branch should be the state’s preeminent unit, but has stumbled in recent years, so she asked national NAACP leaders to put it under an “administratorship.” After reviewing her request, the national board decided Wilmington “needed some revitalization,” McKendell said.

“The Wilmington branch has really faced some serious challenges with respect to member and community engagement,’’ McKendell said. “And from my lens, I think that prevented it from really fully being able to serve the community. Not just its members but the community by way of advocacy initiatives and different things like that.”

McKendell said that while visiting with various branches since taking the state helm, she noticed “some gaps that really needed to be filled” in Wilmington. “It didn’t appear that the advocacy and the civil rights work that we are charged to do as the nation‘s oldest and largest civil rights organization was really meeting the mark in Wilmington.”

That triggered what she called “some really courageous and challenging conversations with president Brittingham, whom I respect a great deal,’’ McKendell said. “He’s been leading the Wilmington branch for some years, but again he is aging. We have respect for our seniors who have been boots on the ground and who have been holding the line for decades. But sometimes you’re just not able to advocate or galvanize at the level you may have been able to do.”

Esdaile will “help me help them stabilize their operations, to ensure compliance with bylaws and just really rebuild community trust and branding,’’ she said.