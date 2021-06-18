Philly NAACP opens way for new leadership

In an email, Hicks confirmed she is running for president of the office. It remains unclear whether more candidates are running to lead the troubled office, which has remained relatively silent on civil rights issues under the leadership of Rodney Muhammad since he came under fire for posting the anti-Semitic meme last year.

Muhammad, who has helmed the local branch since 2014, was not barred from seeking reelection. The national NAACP office appointed an administrator to oversee the operations of the branch late last year.

Felton said the local, state and national NAACP offices came to a “consensus” that Muhammad should not seek any leadership role in the Philadelphia branch.

“The facts are, we need to move on” from Muhammad, said Felton, who is also senior pastor of Mount Airy Church of God in Christ. “The consensus was that in order for us to be free to move forward as a branch to bring about healing and to arrive at reconciliation, especially with our Jewish counterparts, that (Muhammad) did not need to be a part of it.”

Candidate submissions were due last weekend. The local branch will reveal all candidates at its upcoming virtual closed-door membership meeting, which is expected to be Thursday, Felton said.

The national NAACP office did not return repeated requests for comment.

Muhammad, several executive committee members of the local branch, and Juan Cofield, who is serving as the administrator overseeing the local branch, did not return requests for comment.

Felton said he will seek reelection as first vice president.