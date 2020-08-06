NAACP national leadership backs Rodney Muhammad despite his anti-Semitic post

This article originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

—

It’s official: NAACP national leadership will not cut ties with Philadelphia chapter President Rodney Muhammad over the anti-Semitic meme he posted on Facebook a few weeks ago.

Ending weeks of media silence, NAACP leadership condemned Muhammad’s social media post but stopped short of calling for him to resign on Wednesday, according to an emailed statement from NAACP spokeswoman Austyn Ross.

Backing Muhammad pits the national office against some in state and local NAACP offices — where tensions are simmering over Muhammad’s post — and several high-ranking Pennsylvania officials, who have called for Muhammad to resign.

Ross said national leadership was “saddened and deeply disappointed by the harm caused by Mr. Muhammad’s actions” and that Muhammad “now recognizes the offensive nature of the imagery and post.”

“Hate speech has no place at the NAACP, and such language and imagery are reprehensible,” Ross said in the statement.

Ross’ statement was nearly identical to a so-called “unsigned letter” attributed to the national office that was circulating in media reports last week.

Ross did not respond to requests for additional comment.

Muhammad did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson and Muhammad will meet with community and faith leaders in the coming weeks to “open a dialogue and continue the educational conversations,” Ross said.

Bishop J. Louis Felton, first vice president of the Philadelphia branch, said in an email that local leadership has not gotten any direction from the NAACP national office on the issue.

“Congratulations on actually getting a response from the National office, as we certainly could not,” said Felton, who is pastor at Mt. Airy Church Of God In Christ.

Felton seemed resigned to abide by the NAACP’s decision but noted Muhammad’s position is up for election in November, along with all the other branch officers.

“Inasmuch as the National officers desire to come to Philadelphia, then so be it,” Felton said. “They should be given an opportunity at dialogue. If it is not effectual, then let the people decide in the branch election in November.”

While Ross’ statement said Muhammad apologized for the ant-Semitic meme, Muhammad has not explicitly said he is sorry.

Muhammad said last week he was not anti-Semitic and removed the post after learning it “bared significant offense to the Jewish community.” He said he regretted the “insult, pain and offense it caused to all particularly those of the Jewish community by this unfortunate episode.”

Some leaders of the NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference and the Philadelphia Chapter of the NAACP are unhappy with Muhammad.