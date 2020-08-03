When Jasmin Carter, a 19-year-old Black filmmaker in Philadelphia, watches movies or broadcast news, she often doesn’t see people who look like her or stories she finds relatable.

“But I see little milestones inside the media industry,” she said, pointing to how talents like Issa Rae, creator and star of the HBO series “Insecure” and Carter’s personal hero, have made it onto TV screens to critical acclaim.

There’s another reason Carter is hopeful the industry can move the needle on diversity: This summer, she’s taking part in a new pre-apprenticeship program — where she’s developing a television show based on her experiences growing up in Philly — that aims to help people of color find opportunities in the media industry.

In 2018, Arts2Work became the country’s first federally-registered media apprenticeship program, meaning participating companies can receive tax breaks. While other trades had paid, on-the-job training opportunities, the arts did not. Arts2Work created one-year apprenticeships with select companies where participants could be full-time staffers.

The Arts2Work pre-apprenticeship program, of which Carter is a participant, is a condensed summer version of the same concept. The community media center PhillyCAM is leading the first cohort in the country this summer. The goal is to set up its seven Black and Latinx participants for future opportunities in hard-to-break-into media industries like film production and television writing.

The Philadelphia participants were assigned mentors and introduced to guest speakers who offer feedback on scripts and filming, as well as offer practical advice on the business side of making art — all while getting paid just over $2,000 a month from June to August.

“You have to look really, really hard and be really, really lucky to find a media internship that is paid nowadays,” said participant Jade Lewis-McFall, a 21-year-old film student at Temple University.

The current internship structure is often blamed for keeping those who can’t afford to work for free out of TV, film and news.

Take film, where people of color bought at least 50% of tickets sold for nine of the top-10 box office hits in 2019, while making up only 13.9% of writing credits for top motion pictures, according to UCLA’s annual Hollywood Diversity Report.